‘Delhi Police Did Nothing’: Who is Accountable for JNU Violence?

Another “bloody Sunday”.

Before the violent episode that took place in Jamia Millia Islamia University on 15 December — a Sunday — even got a chance to settle down, a fresh violent episode propped up in Jawaharlal Nehru University on 5 January, Sunday, that left around 23 students critically injured.

If in Jamia the police were accused of inflicting violence, in JNU they have been accused for being mute spectators as the armed mob broke into hostels and beat up people mercilessly.

And that poses several questions about the state of law and order in Delhi. How did the events unfold in JNU? How did an armed mob get into JNU despite security at the gates? Why is the capital, the seat of the government, witnessing such lawlessness and violence on students? Why is Delhi Police not protecting the students? Who is responsible for the violence?