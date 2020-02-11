Will BJP Rethink its Communal Strategy After Delhi Polls Defeat?

Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party has scored at a hattrick in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections, with 62 seats in the bag and over 50 percent vote share.

The BJP – despite weeks of aggressive and often divisive campaigning on issues ranging from the CAA to Shaheen Bagh and multiple rallies by its top leaders including Modi-Shah themselves – couldn’t seem to sway the votes to their favour...with the party remaining in single digits in seat share.

What worked for the Aam Aadmi Party for the third time in a row? And why is the Modi-Shah duo falling short of recreating the Lok Sabha mandate in state elections?

