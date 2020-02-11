Will BJP Rethink its Communal Strategy After Delhi Polls Defeat?
Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party has scored at a hattrick in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections, with 62 seats in the bag and over 50 percent vote share.
The BJP – despite weeks of aggressive and often divisive campaigning on issues ranging from the CAA to Shaheen Bagh and multiple rallies by its top leaders including Modi-Shah themselves – couldn’t seem to sway the votes to their favour...with the party remaining in single digits in seat share.
What worked for the Aam Aadmi Party for the third time in a row? And why is the Modi-Shah duo falling short of recreating the Lok Sabha mandate in state elections?
Tune in to The Big Story for more!
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )