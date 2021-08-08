ADVERTISEMENT
Explaining 'Fatah' and How the Winner Takes It All
Celebrating India's wins at the Tokyo Olympics, in this episode, we explore the theme of victory through poetry.
'Fatah' or victory means to win over something — a person, a tough situation, or one's own demons.
As India's medal tally reaches seven, we find it only apt to dedicate this week's Urdunama to the Fatah of our winners who have made India proud and made history.
Tune in.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.
Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT