Explaining 'Fatah' and How the Winner Takes It All

Celebrating India's wins at the Tokyo Olympics, in this episode, we explore the theme of victory through poetry.

'Fatah' or victory means to win over something — a person, a tough situation, or one's own demons.

As India's medal tally reaches seven, we find it only apt to dedicate this week's Urdunama to the Fatah of our winners who have made India proud and made history.

Tune in.

