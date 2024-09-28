ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Podcast | Dastan-e-Gandhi: Celebrating the Father of the Nation

Paying tribute to the spirit of the freedom, we present to you 'Dastan-e- Gandhi'

Fabeha Syed
Published
Podcast
1 min read
Paying tribute to the spirit of the freedom, we present to you 'Dastan-e- Gandhi', the journey of an ordinary man who inspired millions to change, reform, and stand for justice. 

Darkhast-e-Maafi for not delivering a new episode this week as Fabeha and Musa are battling the flu. But we bid you to enjoy this historical tale, drawn directly from the Urdunama archives.

Topics:  Mahatma Gandhi   Gandhi   Gandhi Jayanti 

