Podcast | Dastan-e-Gandhi: Celebrating the Father of the Nation

Paying tribute to the spirit of the freedom, we present to you 'Dastan-e- Gandhi', the journey of an ordinary man who inspired millions to change, reform, and stand for justice.
Darkhast-e-Maafi for not delivering a new episode this week as Fabeha and Musa are battling the flu. But we bid you to enjoy this historical tale, drawn directly from the Urdunama archives.
