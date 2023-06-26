ADVERTISEMENT
Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Podcast Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Podcast | Daredevil Musthafa Review: Love for The Writer Made This Film Possible

Podcast | Daredevil Musthafa Review: Love for The Writer Made This Film Possible

It was the love for this author's stories that over 100 people funded this film and made it possible.

Aditya Menon
Published
Podcast
1 min read

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Daredevil Musthafa is a Kannada film directed by Shashank Soghal. It is based on a short story by K.P Poornachandra Tejaswi; and it was the love for this author's stories that over 100 people funded this film and made it possible. Although, what got me introduced to the film was the fact that Karnataka government made it tax-free. 

So, do I like it? Tune in to find out!

Also Read

Podcast | Emiway Bantai - King of the Streets Review: I'm So Confused!

Podcast | Emiway Bantai - King of the Streets Review: I'm So Confused!

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from podcast

Topics:  Kannada Films   Podcast   Movie Reviews 

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×