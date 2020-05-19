West Bengal, Odisha, as well as some coastal areas of Bangladesh are on high alert as Super Cyclone Amphan moves across the Bay of Bengal.It's the strongest storm ever recorded in the Bay of Bengal since the 1999 Odisha cyclone, which had killed 9,000 people.Preparing for a super cyclone in a pandemic, which requires physical distancing, can't be easy and yet the east coast is bracing for a big storm. So, what kind of measures are being taken to face this super cyclone? Tune in to The Big Story!Cyclone Amphan: WB Evacuates 3 L People, IMD Warns of Disruption We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.