‘Cow Science’ Exam Study Material Not So Scientific After All?

How much do you know about the Indian cow? The government wants to hold a countrywide free online test to pique people's interests in the desi cow. But it's the study material that's piquing all the interest instead.

“Indian cows are hygienic, hardy and clever enough not to sit at dirty places."

“Jersey cows are lazy and not as emotive."

“Indian cows have traces of gold in their milk."

“Panchgavya is a panacea for health and wellness"

These are some lines from the syllabus for the Kamdhenu Gau-Vigyan Prachar-Prasar Examination.

'Gau Vigyan' literally translated means cow science, but in its scientific pursuit of the value of Indian cows, the Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog – which is the government body behind this exam, seems to have provided many dubious observations with little evidence.

While the exam will be held free of cost on 25 February, for anybody who is interested, in this episode we fact-check a few excerpts from the study material with Aniket Sule, Associate Professor at The Homi Bhabha Centre for Science Education.