Covishield Controversy: Indian Vaccine Trials Lack Transparency?

At a time when the Serum Institute of India (SII) is seeking emergency authorisation of Covishield (which is what the COVID-19 vaccine being developed by Oxford and AstraZeneca is called in India), the company has found itself embroiled in a big controversy over allegations of side effects from trials.



While on one hand, the company CEO Adar Poonawala has dubbed the vaccine to be "highly effective" against coronavirus and already announced plans of manufacturing a million doses by December 2020, a 40-year-old man from Chennai has filed a Rs 5-crore worth lawsuit against the company on 21 November alleging severe neurological impairment in aftermath of the trial shot.

In a legal notice, the volunteer has also asked for the trials and further manufacturing plans to be suspended, failing to do which, he warned of more legal action.