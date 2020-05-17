Guest: Nomaan ShauqHost, Writer and Sound Designer: Fabeha SyedEditor: Shelly WaliaMusic: Big Bang FuzWhat keeps people together?Some may say, ‘it’s about staying close to each other at all times,’ but many poets will tell you otherwise.If there is poetry on vasl (union) and sensual proximity, a considerable number of ashaar also advocate the need for faasla or 'distance'. The faasla that poets have written about has been recommended as a healthy measure to prevent the relationships from collapsing under the weight of excessive familiarity, contempt, and boredom.Tune in to this episode of Urdunama, where we explore the theme of ‘importance of distancing in relationships’ that brings one back to the oft-repeated quote from Khalil Gibran's The Prophet:'Let there be spaces in your togetherness, and let the winds of the heavens dance between you [..] and stand together, yet not too near together: for the pillars of the temple stand apart...' We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.