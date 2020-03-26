A Reminder: Relentless Human Spirit Can Overcome Even Coronavirus

The human spirit is indefatigable! We have stood upto some arduous times and learned to come out of it stronger.

It is true that sometimes we fall victim to our own vanity. We have drawn boundaries all around us – borders on maps, borders of caste, creed, gender, race, religion, wealth – to separate us from the rest.

And as if to mock our conceit, a microscopic virus, invisible to the naked eye, has gotten the better of us. It’s made us realise yet again that we’re all the same. It’s transgressed all our borders, binaries, and differences. Whether a wealthy billionaire in US, or a Chinese engineer, or a farmer from the Middle East — this virus had ridiculed all the walls we’ve built between us. We are the same for the virus. We are all just humans.