COVID-19: How Will Lockdown Impact Our Lives In The Coming Weeks?

With over 77 percent of Indians relying on daily wages for income, how will Indians’ lives be affected by the lockdown in over 80 districts of India, across 25 states and UTs, to battle the novel coronavirus?

How will it affect us in the coming months? What should the Central government do to cushion the impact? On this episode of The Big Story, we dive deep into this, and explain what will happen unless immediate steps are taken to cushion the impact from the coronavirus pandemic, both health-wise and economically.

We’re joined today by senior journalist Aunindyo Chakravarty.