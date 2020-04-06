What Can Bhilwara Teach Us About Tackling COVID-19 Hotspots?

It reported its first case on 18 March – a doctor at a private hospital who had come into contact with hundreds of patients. Local authorities jumped into action, to survey and isolate those infected.

The number of infections grew to 26. As of this podcast’s recording, 19 of the 26 have tested negative. Across Rajasthan, at least 253 cases have been confirmed, with 21 recoveries.

Kerala’s Pathanamthitta did something similar, and while it was named a hotspot at first, it’s now been taken off the list.

But there are at least 20 places across India including Mumbai, Pune, Noida, Ahmedabad, and more, which are still considered coronavirus hotspots.

How can authorities tackle these infection hotspots? What lessons can they take from examples like Bhilwara? And how will the spread of COVID-19 be contained in these areas, once the lockdown ends on 14 April?