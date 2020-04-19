If the Lockdown is Wearing You Down, ‘Sabr’ is What You Need
From Anand Narayan Mulla and Josh Malihabadi to Parveen Shakir, catch some of the gems of Urdu poetry telling you to be little patient in these hard times.&nbsp;
Fabeha Syed
Podcast

Host, Writer and Sound Designer: Fabeha Syed
Editor: Shelly Walia
Music: Big Bang Fuzz

Patience or 'sabr' is not just a word, but a practice. It could be understood as an inner mechanism that allows us to be accepting of everyday challenges without getting angry or agitated. If it wasn’t for the hard times, we wouldn't have known what it meant to practise 'sabr' or endurance.

You may feel that your speed is slowing down in the lockdown, but the only way to keep going is by adjusting your expectations and trying to embrace the reality of life.

Tune in for some ashaar of Anand Narayan Mulla, Parveen Shakir, and Josh Malihabadi. Also, revisit 'The Tortoise and the Hare' in Urdu written by Ismail Merathi.

