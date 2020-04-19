If the Lockdown is Wearing You Down, ‘Sabr’ is What You Need
Host, Writer and Sound Designer: Fabeha Syed
Editor: Shelly Walia
Music: Big Bang Fuzz
Patience or 'sabr' is not just a word, but a practice. It could be understood as an inner mechanism that allows us to be accepting of everyday challenges without getting angry or agitated. If it wasn’t for the hard times, we wouldn't have known what it meant to practise 'sabr' or endurance.
You may feel that your speed is slowing down in the lockdown, but the only way to keep going is by adjusting your expectations and trying to embrace the reality of life.
Tune in for some ashaar of Anand Narayan Mulla, Parveen Shakir, and Josh Malihabadi. Also, revisit 'The Tortoise and the Hare' in Urdu written by Ismail Merathi.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)