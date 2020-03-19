COVID-19: How to Prepare For Social Distancing During Coronavirus
In the interest of limiting the novel coronavirus’ spread, a number of organisations have asked employees to work from home, thus eliminating person-to-person contact.
This, as you may know, is all contributing to what has become the watchword in this time of pandemic and panic – social distancing.
Social distancing is a set of non-medical steps that can limit the spread of the virus and as a result, COVID-19.
If we don’t practice social distancing, and if the number of infected keep rising, we also risk overburdening our healthcare system, something that COVID-19 has forced Italy to deal with.
Things have changed, and will have to change as we go on... social distancing – by not going out, by working from home, by limiting human interaction, becomes an essential part of this.
Today we’ll show you how to prepare for social distancing and do it effectively so you can weather the coming weeks with good health and peace of mind.
- Guests: Dr Jayakrishnan, Co-ordinator, Regional Prevention of Epidemic Disease Cell, Calicut Medical College
- Dr. Sumit Ray, Chairperson Critical Care Medicine and Chief of Medical Services, Artemis Hospitals Delhi
- Host and Producer: Vishnu Gopinath
- Editor: Shelly Walia
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
