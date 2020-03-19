COVID-19: How to Prepare For Social Distancing During Coronavirus

In the interest of limiting the novel coronavirus’ spread, a number of organisations have asked employees to work from home, thus eliminating person-to-person contact.

This, as you may know, is all contributing to what has become the watchword in this time of pandemic and panic – social distancing.

Social distancing is a set of non-medical steps that can limit the spread of the virus and as a result, COVID-19.

If we don’t practice social distancing, and if the number of infected keep rising, we also risk overburdening our healthcare system, something that COVID-19 has forced Italy to deal with.

Things have changed, and will have to change as we go on... social distancing – by not going out, by working from home, by limiting human interaction, becomes an essential part of this.