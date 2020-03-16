Is India’s Healthcare System Equipped to Tackle COVID-19 Pandemic?

From India’s first confirmed case of the novel coronavirus in early February, the country has recorded over 114 infections in the last 45 days and two deaths, making COVID-19 a growing crisis.

Last week, India rushed to take contingency measures to try and curtail the spread of the virus – it locked down its borders, stopped issuing new visas, and implemented a mandatory two-week quarantine for those arriving in India from a country with high rates of coronavirus infections.

But despite India’s best efforts, infections have only risen since and the question has now gone from can India limit the spread of the virus to is India prepared to fight COVID-19?

How did this number grow so rapidly? How are those infected being treated? And is India’s healthcare system equipped to handle a pandemic like COVID-19?

Let’s find out