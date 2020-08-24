What Does CWC Meeting Indicate About Where Cong Crisis is Headed?
Was this dissent within the Congress party unprecedented or long overdue? Tune in to The Big Story!
The lingering Congress leadership crisis has taken the centre stage once again as the interim chief, Sonia Gandhi, offered to resign from her post, urging her party members to look for a replacement.
This political drama unfolded in the Congress Working Committee meeting, on 24 August, a day after over 23 senior leaders’ demand for a ‘revival’ in the party became public.
The signatories who include a number of significant party members like Ghulam Nabi Azad and Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Kapil Sibal, Milind Deora, Jitin Prasada and loyalists like Mukul Wasnik, wrote to Sonia asking for “a full-time, visible leadership” in the party as a matter of “national imperative”.
Even as these developments triggered a resounding support for the Gandhis’ leadership, it was reportedly decided that Sonia would remain Congress party’s interim president for now, until a new chief is elected within the next six months.
But, was this dissent within the party unprecedented or long overdue? If Rahul continues to be reluctant about being president, can it possibly lead to non-Gandhi taking the reins? Tune in to The Big Story!
