Has the Police Used Excessive Force on Students Protesting CAA?

Even as spontaneous protests raged against the Citizenship law across the country, the situation escalated in the national capital late on Sunday evening when a peaceful student protest at Jamia Millia Islamia took a violent turn.

As the police resorted to brute force, southeast Delhi was transformed into a war zone – and the university itself came under siege.

Around the same time, Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh Muslim University witnessed protests as well, with students allegedly pelting stones at police, and police 'retaliating' with tear gas and wanton destruction of bikes on the streets of Aligarh.

A day later, the protest that started from two universities had spread nationwide –– Delhi University, Benares Hindu University, IIT Madras, and some colleges in Chennai, Lucknow, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and more.

What happened at Jamia on Sunday evening? How did the protests turn violent? Why did the police resort to the kind of force they put into use? And what next?