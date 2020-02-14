Who Listens to Adult Survivors of Child Sexual Abuse?
Sometimes, it is an isolated incident. Sometimes it’s a recurring incident, unfolding over many days and many nights – sticking out on your skin like sore spots where you were touched as a child.
These sore spots become blank spaces in many child sexual abuse survivors’ memories – who bury the abuse and often revisit and confront it only as adults. They do so either with determination to get some (or semblance of) justice or with the hope that speaking about their stories will help someone to talk about theirs.
In this episode of Unmute, we speak to a few adult survivors of CSA to find out what their stories are and how their lives are still impacted and changed by the sexual abuse they faced as children.
