CBSE Syllabus Cut An Academic or Political Decision?

Chapters on federalism, nationalism and secularism have come under the axe as the Ministry of Human Resource Development decided to unburden CBSE students between classes 9-12.

The pandemic-mandated restrictions on educational institutions have eaten up into the academic year, raising a lot of problems for students and teachers alike over e-classes, exams and syllabus. And on 8 July, Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, the HRD minister, announced a 30 percent reduction of the CBSE course load in view of the prevailing "extraordinary situation".

Although 24 hours later CBSE clarified that the reduction of syllabus was only for Board exams, the choice of the omitted portions especially from the social and political science syllabi are raising eyebrows.

These include some key chapters on Democratic Rights, Democracy and Diversity, Gender, Religion and Caste, Popular Struggles and Movements, to name a few. Is it a good decision to remove such crucial chapters that educate students on the socio-economic structure of India? Tune in to The Big Story!