What Do Schools & Students Have to Say About CBSE Marking Formula?
CBSE proposed that Class-12 students be marked on the basis of a 40:30:30 formula.
CBSE finally revealed its evaluation method that will replace exams for Class-12 students who had been caught between the pandemic and the Board exam results that will determine the future of their higher education.
The cancellation of Class-12 Board exams was announced earlier on 1 June, with PM Narendra Modi asserting that the safety of students was of utmost importance. But what had been unclear was how the CBSE was going to declare the board results with a “well-defined objective criteria in a time-bound manner".
Two weeks after the Supreme Court tasked the CBSE to come up with an evaluation plan, the Board proposed that Class-12 students will be marked on a 40:30:30 formula on the basis of Class-11 and Class-10 performance along with one or more unit test, mid-term or pre-board examinations in Class 12.
Attorney General KK Venugopal also said that the CBSE Class-12 results will be declared by 31 July 2021.
While that is the plan for CBSE students, for ISC students it's largely similar. Instead of evaluating students' performances over three years, the board will be taking into account the performance in the last six years.
These proposals were accepted by the Supreme Court on 17 June, which only had one more requirement from the boards. It told the board that the assessment scheme must include a provision for dispute resolution in case students want to correct their final results. But what do schools and students have to say about this? Tune in!
