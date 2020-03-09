After Delhi Violence, What Is Life Like at a Relief Camp?

At present, Delhi has two relief camps for those affected by the violence that rocked northeast Delhi between 23 and 26 February.

Several have been displaced from their homes, forced to leave the capital city, or find shelter in these temporary relief camps.

What is life like in these relief camps? What is next for those affected? How has the government provided for those hit the worst?

At least 53 people have lost their lives, 2,400 arrested, and nearly 700 cases filed in the violence.

We visited the relief camps to see the on-ground situation.