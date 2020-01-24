CAA Unrest: How to Take Care of Your Mental Health During Protests
The CAA protests have had a visible impact across the country, with people mobilising in large numbers to protest peacefully. At the same time, protests have turned violent in many parts of the country, with police firing, using tear gas and lathi charges against protesters.
But while the political and social unrest continues, people’s mental health has taken a turn for the worse.
So today we explain how and why your mental health suffers at times like this, and how you can take care of yourself.
Guests:
- Srividya Rajaram, Psychologist
- Bhanu Pratap, Therapist
- Siddhant Sachdeva, Student, IPU
- Shalini Pratap Singh, Student, Delhi University
- Zijah Sherwani, 26, Journalist, The Quint
- Ataliq Khan, 23, Journalist, The Quint
- Fabeha Syed, 33, Journalist, The Quint
- Garvita Khybri, 29, Journalist, The Quint
‘I Have Nightmares That My Family is Getting Attacked’
A number of people The Quint spoke to, mentioned that they were more paranoid, anxious or worried by what they saw and heard around them. While many said that attending the protests made them feel empowered, they also said they felt uncertain when they think about the future.
Siddhant Sachdeva had been attending the protests regularly since they began in December, till it started taking a toll on his mental and physical health.
Zijah Sherwani, 26, says, after the Delhi police attacked students at Jamia Milia Islamia on 15 December, she had a nightmare that her family was at home, and people were trying to enter the house, banging on the door. She adds that she’s unable to do the things she used to earlier, like going out with friends, to take her mind off things.
“It all feels useless. What’s the point? If I’m not doing something related to the protests, I get restless,” she adds.
‘Self-Care is Important’
Nineteen-year-old Shalini Pratap Singh, a student of Delhi University says that she used to experience sleeplessness often after the CAA unrest began. But she realised that self-care is important.
Psychologist Srividya Rajaram agrees with Shalini. She says that it’s important to do the things that keep us happy, while actively engaging with the outside world. Whether it’s a talk with family, a cup of chai on a cold winter morning, or a dinner with a friend, it’s all important to keep us grounded during times of change.
Srividya has been volunteering her services to people in distress caused by the unrest around the Citizenship Amendment Act.
