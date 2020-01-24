CAA Unrest: How to Take Care of Your Mental Health During Protests

The CAA protests have had a visible impact across the country, with people mobilising in large numbers to protest peacefully. At the same time, protests have turned violent in many parts of the country, with police firing, using tear gas and lathi charges against protesters.

But while the political and social unrest continues, people’s mental health has taken a turn for the worse.

So today we explain how and why your mental health suffers at times like this, and how you can take care of yourself.