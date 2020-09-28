Bihar Polls: Can Nitish Return As CM Riding on Modi’s Popularity?

Bihar is angry with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, but the ruling NDA is all set to come back to power — that's what the first survey ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections in the state indicate.

According to predictions from the CVoter opinion poll, which surveyed 2,100 respondents across the state, Nitish Kumar who has been in power for 15 years, is looking at a massive anti-incumbency.

His unpopularity is at an all-time high with almost 57 percent of those surveyed wanting him out, 45 percent rating his performance as poor, and 30 percent saying that they're unhappy with him but don’t want to change the government.

Despite this, the survey shows that the NDA could win somewhere in the range of 141 to 161 seats in the 243-member Assembly, with the RJD-Congress alliance lagging at 64-84 seats.

With a month to go, let's analyse the key predictions and takeaways from the CVoter opinion poll, what they mean, and what's at stake for the NDA and the UPA coalitions in Bihar. Tune in to The Big Story!