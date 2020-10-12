Why the Roots of the TRP ‘Scam’ Go Deeper & Wider Than We Know
Mumbai Police, on 8 October, named Republic TV as an accused in rigging the TRP meters and bribing households.
In the context of television in India, three letters – TRP – have gained a rather dubious reputation over the years. Television Rating Points or TRP was often synonymous with a compromise in the quality of television content.
However, since Mumbai Police’s press conference, which named Republic TV as having tampered with TRP measurement system, the news has touched a raw nerve among the news channels.
As the nation wanted to know what exactly the whole controversy was, primetime debates across channels had a variety of answers – a “scam”, “scandal”, “dhokha”, “cheating”, “saazish”, “fraud”, “racket”, “chori” and “vishwasghaat”.
However, while Republic TV’s CFO S Sundaram skipped a summon by the police on Saturday, citing a pending petition before the Supreme Court, news channels have framed this as an issue of one bad apple ruining the basket.
Media veterans explain why it is a much deeper issue pertaining to the entire news industry with political, social and economic implications.
