WhatsApp Privacy: Unpacking The Core Issues & Alternatives at Hand
WhatsApp update has led to a dilemma about using a potentionally less secure app but one that has all our contacts.
What's up with WhatsApp? WhatsApp’s update to its privacy policy has been causing a great deal of concern, confusion and cacophony among users since its release on 4 January.
The in-app notification alerts users that they have time till 8 February to accept the terms or risk having their accounts rendered inactive. WhatsApp’s coercive ultimatum has only added to user dilemma about staying on in a potentially less secure app but one that has all their friends, family and work contacts.
So, how much of a threat to our privacy is the new update? What kind of data would be shared with Facebook? Does one continue to stay on WhatsApp? Or should one migrate to a different platform? The Quint spoke with Anivar Aravid, a senior software engineer and public interest technologist who has been a vocal proponent of open software and rights in digital space. He explains the core issues at hand and what’s exactly at stake.
