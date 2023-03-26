ADVERTISEMENT

Podcast | Bheed Film Review: Didn't Like a Cop as a Protagonist

Although, I have some reservations about a few artistic decisions, overall, Bheed is definitely a must watch.

Pratikshya Mishra
Published
Podcast
1 min read

In this episode of Do I Like It, I review Anubhav Sinha’s latest - 'Bheed'. 'Bheed' not only packs a powerhouse of talented actors, but a story that directly reflects the reality of many. As always, Sinha takes up real life news incidents and fictionalises them to showcase the depth of the issue surrounding his movie. In this case, he does justice to the horrific reality of migrant workers who were heading back to their home towns en masse after the Covid-19 pandemic induced a nation-wide lockdown in 2020.

Although, I have some reservations about a few artistic decisions, overall, 'Bheed' is definitely a must-watch. Tune in for the full review.

To listen to more episodes of our review podcast 'Do I Like It', click here.

Listen to the second season of The Big Story, our award-winning series, here.

To check out 'Urdunama', a podcast where we talk about everyday Urdu words that you hear in movies and songs, click here.

In life, things happen. And even if nothing happens, that’s something happening. So, on this show, we talk about things that happen. We get an esteemed panel of highly jobless people to answer the million-dollar question: Do I Like It?

Now, ‘It’ can be a movie, a song, a gadget, or the latest viral trend. But the question remains the same. So, if you like listening to people talk about things, tune in, and we’ll tell you: Do I Like It?

Topics:  Podcast   Podcast Review   Do I Like It 

