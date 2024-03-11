ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Do I Like It Podcast | The Best Actor Turned Directors in Bollywood

Here is my list of the best actor turned directors in Bollywood. Which one is your favourite?

Prateek Lidhoo
Published
Podcast
1 min read
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large

In this episode of Do I Like It, let us talk about some of the best actor turned directors in Hindi cinema. Recently, the trailer of Randeep Hooda's directorial debut 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar' dropped. While experts are talking about the historical authenticity and political ramifications of the film, Prateek Lidhoo goes down memory lane and discusses some other actors who sat behind the camera to tell their stories.

From sentimental nostalgia watches to hard-hitting political dramas, the Hindi film industry is filled with cinematic multitaskers. Watch till the end!

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
0
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from podcast

Topics:  Aamir Khan   Nandita Das   Anupam Kher 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated
More News
×
×