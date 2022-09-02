ADVERTISEMENT
Behind The Scenes Ki Itni Starry Baatein
As this season of Itni Starry Baatein comes to an end, I tell you the stories of what brewed behind the scenes.
As this season of Itni Starry Baatein comes to an end, I take you on a journey with me and tell you my stories in this special episode – the stories that brewed behind the scenes of these starry interviews.
Over the course of this series, I've done so many interviews that it was hard for me to pick which ones to talk about. Kuch mazedar, kuch chatpati, aur kuch just plain emotional. I hope you enjoy listening to this episode.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from podcast
Topics: Bollywood Top Podcasts Itni Starry Baatein
ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200
or more
PREMIUM
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.
Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×