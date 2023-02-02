ADVERTISEMENT

Podcast | Bas Kar Bassi Review: I Was Disappointed at First, But Then....

'Bas Kar Bassi' is his much-anticipated full-length special, which has been in the works for some time.

Prateek Lidhoo
Published
Podcast
Anubhav Singh Bassi has been a fan-favorite comedian, especially in school and college groups with his few YouTube videos. 'Bas Kar Bassi' is his much-anticipated full-length special, which has been in the works for some time.

So the question is clear, was he able to hold his ground as a comedian with enough substance to entertain his audience for over an hour and a half? 

To find out, tune into this episode of Do I Like It?

Topics:  Comedy   Podcast   Stand Up Comedy 

