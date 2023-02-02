Podcast | Bas Kar Bassi Review: I Was Disappointed at First, But Then....
'Bas Kar Bassi' is his much-anticipated full-length special, which has been in the works for some time.
Anubhav Singh Bassi has been a fan-favorite comedian, especially in school and college groups with his few YouTube videos. 'Bas Kar Bassi' is his much-anticipated full-length special, which has been in the works for some time.
So the question is clear, was he able to hold his ground as a comedian with enough substance to entertain his audience for over an hour and a half?
To find out, tune into this episode of Do I Like It?
Topics: Comedy Podcast Stand Up Comedy
