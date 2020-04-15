Misinformation or Desperation: Why Did Migrants Gather at Bandra?
More than a thousand migrant labourers gathered at Bandra terminus in Mumbai, on 14 April, Tuesday allegedly demanding to be taken back to their home states.
Misinformation or Desperation: Why Did Migrants Gather at Bandra?

Shorbori Purkayastha
Podcast

A repeat telecast of what happened at Delhi's Anand Vihar, except this time in Mumbai. More than a thousand migrant labourers gathered at Bandra terminus in Mumbai on Tuesday, 14 April, allegedly demanding to be taken back to their home states.

This happened within hours of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech, announcing an extension of the nationwide lockdown till 3 May.

And it's not just Mumbai, similar scenes were witnessed in Surat and Bengaluru as well, though on a smaller scale.

But what prompted the migrant workers to gather in such numbers? And what is the government doing to allay their troubles and fears? Tune in to The Big Story!

