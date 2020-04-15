Misinformation or Desperation: Why Did Migrants Gather at Bandra?
A repeat telecast of what happened at Delhi's Anand Vihar, except this time in Mumbai. More than a thousand migrant labourers gathered at Bandra terminus in Mumbai on Tuesday, 14 April, allegedly demanding to be taken back to their home states.
And it's not just Mumbai, similar scenes were witnessed in Surat and Bengaluru as well, though on a smaller scale.
But what prompted the migrant workers to gather in such numbers? And what is the government doing to allay their troubles and fears? Tune in to The Big Story!
