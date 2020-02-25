Three Days On, Why is the Delhi Violence Still Raging?

Clashes, arson, stone pelting, shooting, at least nine dead, and nearly a hundred injured – This was the backdrop of US President Donald Trump’s first official visit to India. Delhi was burning, but mainstream news channels were fixated on Trump’s visit.

The context, here, is essential. There's a red carpet welcome for Trump in Delhi on day two of his visit. On the other hand, several parts of Northeast Delhi, including Jafrabad, Maujpur, Chandbagh, Khajuri Khas, Bhajanpura, Seelampur, Noor Ilahi, Gokulpuri, Karawal Nagar, have been on boil for the last three days.

As tensions continue to simmer, fingers are being pointed. But who started the fire? There are many questions about the events that are transpiring in Delhi. Tune in to The Big Story to find out what happened.