As 2021 Comes to a Close, Are We at the Brink of a New COVID Wave?

As we approach the end of 2021, there is a growing uncertainty over where this pandemic – especially in the wake of a new variant – is headed.

COVID cases in India have been gradually increasing over the past 10 days, with more than 9,000 cases reported in the past 24 hours alone – one of the highest spikes we have seen since the beginning of December.

There has been a gradual upward trend in cases in Delhi and Maharashtra, which has raised fears of a possible third wave in India. For example, Delhi witnessed an 86 percent rise in daily COVID cases, with 923 new cases reported on 29 December.

Mumbai, another hotspot, reported a total of 2,510 cases, which is reportedly more than the total number of cases in Kerala. As many as 400 cases were detected in Bengaluru, 540 in Kolkata, and 294 in Chennai on 29 December.