As the de-escalation process was reportedly underway, border tensions between India and China spiked after the worst clash in almost five decades in Ladakh's Galwan valley, which is in the edge of the disputed Aksai Chin area controlled by China but claimed by both countries.More details have been emerging from the incident a day after it first got reported. Initially, India's military said only three Indian troops had been killed in the clash. But late on 16 June, a military spokesman said that 17 other Indian soldiers had succumbed to the injuries sustained in the clash, raising the death toll to 20.But as the Indian troops were involved in the violent face off, in a significant development in Pakistan, all services chiefs made a "rare" visit to the ISI headquarters together for a briefing on national security.What could Pakistan possibly be up to at a point where India is engaged with China at the LAC? Is India prepared to deal with both fronts opening up?