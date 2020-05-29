From Article 370 to Ram Mandir to the Citizenship Amendment Act, and now a pandemic – the first year of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's second term has been jam packed with big events.On 30 May last year, Modi took oath for the second time as India's prime minister after the NDA alliance won with a greater majority than 2014, virtually decimating the opposition's mahagathbandhan.It's been a long one year since but what does the annual report card look like? What did the government tick off its bucket list, what did it achieve and where did it fail? Tune in to The Big Story!Modi 2.0.1 Report Card: Red, Orange & Green Zones of PM’s 2nd Term