Breaking Down Why Nayanthara's 'Annapoorani' Got Taken Down From Netflix

Is Biryani anti-Hindu?

Should vegetarians be forced to eat chicken?

Did Ram actually eat meat?

I never thought a film would ever take me on that trail of thought. In this episode of ‘Do I Like It’, let’s talk about Nayanthara's Tamil film ‘Annapoorani’ and the controversy that made Zee Studios and Netflix take the film down days after its online release.

The film sparked controversy and faced strong criticism from right-wing groups and the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), which argued that it offended the religious sensitivities of Hindus and promoted ‘love jihad’. Let us dig deep into some scenes from the film, and try to understand if they warranted any criticism in the first place.