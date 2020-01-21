3 Capitals, 2.6 Lakh Cr Debt – What’s Happening in YSRCP’s Andhra?

The state of Andhra Pradesh will soon be India’s FIRST state to have not one….not two….but THREE capitals.

The Jagan Mohan Reddy government in Andhra Pradesh, on 21 January 2020, approved a proposal to give AP three capitals – Vishakapatnam for the executive, Amravati for the legislative and Kurnool for the judiciary.

This decision came even as thousands of farmers and members of the opposition flooded the streets of Amravati to protest against the decision.

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and his party, the YSRCP, has been in power in Andhra Pradesh for just about 8 months now. And in this period, the 47-year-old chief minister has taken several major decisions including cancellation of work contracts of about Rs 3,000 crore, the change of capital from Amravati, and a push towards a full liquor ban in the state.

These moves have led some to ask – how has Jagan Mohan Reddy’s first eight months as AP CM been? And is he trying to undo former chief minister Chandrababu Naidu’s vision for Andhra Pradesh?