Podcast | Anand Bakshi: The Lyricist Who Made Hindi Cinema Sing

Anand Bakshi was born on 21 July 1930.

In this episode of Urdunama, I talk about the lyrical legacy of Anand Bakshi. She reads out some of her favorite songs by Bakshi, including 'Chingari Koi Bhadke' from Amar Prem, and 'Mehandi Lagake Rakhna' from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. I also discuss Bakshi's contribution to Hindi cinema, and how his songs have touched the hearts of millions of people around the world.

If you are a fan of Hindi cinema, or if you simply enjoy beautiful lyrics, then you will love this episode of Urdunama. This is a must-listen for anyone who loves Hindi film music.