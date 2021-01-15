Do I Take The Vaccine if I Had COVID? All Your Queries Answered

On 16 January, India is rolling out one of the biggest vaccination programmes in the world. Two crore health and frontline workers will be vaccinated over the next several weeks. And by 30 July, the government aims to vaccinate 30 crore people.

This is a milestone in India’s fight against the COVID pandemic and our readers and listeners have sent us their questions about the vaccines and the whole process involved. And to answer some of these, we’ve invited Dr Shahid Jameel who’s a virologist and the Director of the Trivedi School of Biosciences at Ashoka University to join us in this podcast. Tune in!