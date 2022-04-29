ADVERTISEMENT
Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh Talk About How They Prepared for 'Runway 34'
Tune in to this episode of 'Itni Starry Baatein'
Ajay Devgn's latest directorial venture Runway 34 is an aviation thriller, inspired by true events from 2015, when a Kochi to Doha flight had to make a landing choice which could have gone either way.
In the movie which hit the theatres on 29 April, Ajay and Rakul Preet are seen playing co-pilots.
In this episode of Itni Starry Baatein, the co-stars talk about how they trained before the shoot. They also share their experience of working with Amitabh Bachchan. Tune in!
Edited By :Dhritiman Ganguly
