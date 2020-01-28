As Govt Revamps Its Offer, Will the Air India Sale Go Through?

After a failed first attempt in 2018, the Centre has announced its second attempt to privatise Air India, the country’s third-largest carrier by market share. And this time around, the offer does seem better than the last one if not more exciting!

The bid invitation is for Air India and two of its subsidiaries –– one, its low-cost airline Air India Express Limited and two, its cargo handling services company Air India SATS Airport Services Private Limited.

Air India SATS Airport Services is a 50:50 joint venture between Air India and Singapore Airport Terminal Services Limited. So, the government is planning to divest its 100 percent stake in Air India, 100 percent stake in Air India Express, and 50 percent stake in Air India SATS Airport Services.

Now, this has been on the government's to-do list for quite a while. But is it important for the government? What is the new offer? What could be the concerns for potential buyers? Who are the potential buyers? Tune in to The Big Story podcast for more!