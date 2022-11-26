Podcast: Do I Like Agent Kannayiram?
Except for a few one-liners, most of the jokes fall flat.
Agent Kannayiram is the Tamil remake of Navin Polishetty’s superhit Telugu comedy thriller Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya. The movie stars Santhanam, one of the best comedians in the Tamil industry, who has transitioned into a lead hero. I was instantly curious to see how he was going to elevate an already flawless story.
Listen to this review by Soundarya Athimuthu.
Topics: Agent Kannayiram Remakes Podcast
