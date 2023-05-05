ADVERTISEMENT

Podcast | Afwaah Movie Review: One Rumor Is Dangerous!

This monster is caste and religion agnostic. It can get anyone.

Sanjay Rajoura
I am not a film critic who goes around reviewing movies. But this film by Sudhir Mishra had a huge impact on me and I had to talk about it. Afwaah, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Bhoomi Pednekar, talks about how one rumor can change people's lives. In a society that has stopped doing its own research, one online forward can get you lynched. 

And this monster is caste and religion agnostic. It can get anyone. Even the people who spread it. Tune in to this episode to listen to my thoughts. 

Podcast | Bheed Film Review: Didn't Like a Cop as a Protagonist

Podcast | Are We Spending More Money Because of UPI? Ex-Banker Explains

