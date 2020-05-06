Aarogya Setu App Row: Health Surveillance or State Surveillance?
The Aarogya Setu app, advertised heavily by the government to serve the purpose of contact tracing of COVID-19, is raising privacy concerns amongst experts.
On 6 May, French cybersecurity expert and ethical hacker who goes by the pseudonym “Elliot Alderson” also claimed on Twitter that the security vulnerability in the app allows an attacker to “know who is infected, unwell, made a self assessment in the area of his choice.”
So, what are the conceivable risks in the app? How does it handle our data? And what has the government’s response been to the criticisms so far? Tune in to The Big Story!
