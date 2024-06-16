ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Urdunama Podcast: In this 'Aalam', We're All Just Tourists!

From dark matter to the longing for a beloved, the world is full of surprises and lessons.

Fabeha Syed
In this introspective episode of Urdunama, Fabeha Syed delves into the 'aalam', or universe of Urdu poetry. Exploring some profound ideas by Faiz Ahmad Faiz, Bahadur Shah Zafar, and Allama Iqbal, we understand how great thinkers have reflected about the world. From dark matter to the longing for a beloved, the world is full of surprises and lessons. We also visit a poignant scene from the hit TV show 'Young Sheldon', and see how the precision of the universe hints at a higher power.

In the 'Aap Ki Qalam Se' segment, we feature original poetry by Supriya Newar. She reads popetry from her book 'Justuju.'

