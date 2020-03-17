A Battle Won: How Permanent Commission Helps Women in Army & Navy

Another battle against patriarchy won by Indian women! On Tuesday, 17 March, the Supreme Court ruled that denying women who serve the nation a permanent commission in the Indian Navy would be a grave case of injustice.

"They can sail with same efficiency as male officers," the top court said while cancelling the policy barring women officers inducted before 2008 from being granted permanent commission in the Navy.

That’s two victories in the span of a month – exactly a month ago, on 17 February, the apex court had ordered permanent commission for women officers in the Army as well and said there will not be any bar on giving them command postings.

So, what doors does it open for women in the Indian Armed Forces and what do they have to say about this landmark judgment? Tune in to The Big Story for more!