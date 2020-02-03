Four Days, 3 Shootings — Rise of Gun Culture Before Delhi Polls?

Four days and three consecutive firings in the capital. What precedence is Delhi setting with the kind of lawlessness that we’ve witnessed in the past few days?

The Delhi Assembly elections are barely days away and the city has probably not been so charged up in the recent years as it is now. We have the ongoing protests against NRC and CAA in Shaheen Bagh and now, a series of shootings.

It started with a minor waving a gun on 30 January at protesters in Jamia. And then two more incidents followed on 1 February in Shaheen Bagh, and then on the night of 2 February in Jamia again.Two of the gunmen have been apprehended, but the question is what is driving Delhi to its edge so close to the election season? What is triggering this gun culture in the capital of the country? Who is responsible for the deteriorating law and order? Tune in to The Big Story!