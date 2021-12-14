20 Years of K3G: It's All About Loving the Good, the Bad, and Karan Johar

It's been 20 years since Karan Johar's cult classic 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham' (or K3G, as it's popularly known) captured our attention with its dazzling star-cast, extravagant sets, and glitzy fashion.

We may find the KJo brand of films as far from reality as it can be, but can we honestly stop humming to 'Suraj Huya Madhyam', or forget the moment when Shahrukh Khan, aka Raj, jumps out of the helicopter?

Love it or hate it, K3G delivered the entertainment that it promised to.

Twenty years on, we caught up with film critics and journalists, Khalid Mohamed and Aseem Chhabra, to understand our love-hate relationship with KJo's cinema.

We also spoke to three child artistes from K3G – Maalvika Raaj, who played young Kareena Kapoor, Parzaan Dastoor, who played Usman Siddiqui, and Jesse Lever, who played the son of Haldiram (Johnny Lever). They took us through the lesser-known details behind the making of K3G.

Tune in to the latest Where Were You When with your host Fabeha Syed.