In Photos: The Team of 9 Women Commandos Who Guard Tamil Nadu CM Stalin

All the women hail from remote areas and are the first policewomen from their respective home towns. 

Smitha TK
Published
Photos
3 min read
Nine women wearing safari suits inspect their X-95 sub-machine guns, AK-47s, and 99mm pistols as they scan the 100-metre perimeter. As an SUV reaches the gate, the women, like action heroes, are around it, guarding the VIP. This isn’t a scene out of a movie. While this security detail seems quite regular for any top politician, these safari-clad officers are all women. 

These nine women are the commando security forces deputed especially for Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin.

The Quint visited the special security detail at the Tamil Nadu Commando Force Training School Marutham in Chennai.  

