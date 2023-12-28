Join Us On:
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Congress Blows 2024 Poll Bugle With Caste Census Pitch, Revival of NYAY Scheme

In a massive show of strength in Maharashtra's Nagpur, Congress attacked the Modi government ahead of 2024 polls.

The Quint
Published
Photos
2 min read
Congress Blows 2024 Poll Bugle With Caste Census Pitch, Revival of NYAY Scheme
i
Hindi Female
listen
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from photos

Topics:  Congress   Rahul Gandhi   Caste Census 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
×
×