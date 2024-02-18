With Kites, Gears And Toothpaste: Farmers Innovate at Shambhu Border Protest

As farmers from Haryana and Punjab continue to protest at Shambhu border, several reports of tear gas and pellet bullet injuries have come forth. Farmers have come up with some simple, yet effective 'desi' ways on the ground to counter the damage or effect from the tear gas shells.
At the Punjab-Haryana Shambhu Border, one of the farmers addressed a gathering where he reiterated to the crowd, “This protest is not just about the fight between the farmers and the government anymore, this is about the common people of this country fighting the corporates!"
"They can fire all the tear gas available to them but nothing will deter us from this path. We made the mistake of returning back two years back but this time we will only leave once all are demands are fulfilled. Delhi has never been too far for us.”
Several farmers were seen using protective gears, some were applying toothpaste around their eyes to reduce the burning from the tear gas shells and others were seen flying kites to damage and bring down the drones.
