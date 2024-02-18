With Kites, Gears And Toothpaste: Farmers Innovate at Shambhu Border Protest

As farmers from Haryana and Punjab continue to protest at Shambhu border, several reports of tear gas and pellet bullet injuries have come forth. Farmers have come up with some simple, yet effective 'desi' ways on the ground to counter the damage or effect from the tear gas shells.

At the Punjab-Haryana Shambhu Border, one of the farmers addressed a gathering where he reiterated to the crowd, “This protest is not just about the fight between the farmers and the government anymore, this is about the common people of this country fighting the corporates!"